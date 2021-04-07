SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
An update on legendary golfer Tiger Woods after he suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash back in February.
Officials spoke out for the first time since that incident about what led to his crash and what this means for his future.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department held a press conference on Wednesday, confirming that Tiger Woods was driving twice the speed limit before his crash. However, there was no citation handed out during the investigation.
"I made a promise, I said seven weeks ago I'd deliver information regarding this traffic collision involving Tiger Woods, and we're here to follow through on that promise," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.
New information was presented Wednesday regarding legendary golfer Tiger Woods after he suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his SUV back on February 23, near Los Angeles.
"There were no citations issued, and there were no signs of impairment. Now, I know there are some saying he received a special or preferential treatment, and that is absolutely false," Sheriff Villanueva said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Captain James Powers said the cause of the incident speeding in a 45 mile per hour area.
"The event data recorder showed that speeds ranged from 82.02 mph to 86.99 mph," Capt. Powers said.
Woods also never hit the brakes, possibly doing just the opposite, hitting the gas pedal instead. Powers said he believes this was an accident.
"It is speculated and believed that Tiger Woods inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal, causing that 99 percent rating on the accelerator pedal," Capt. Powers explained.
But many questioned why no citations or blood drawn?
"We did not seek a warrant because there was no indication for us to do so. There was no evidence of any impairment or intoxication, and so in order to obtain a search warrant, you have to have probable cause to articulate that, and that did not exist," Capt. Powers said. “In order to issue a citation, you have to have something to indicate an independent witness or an observation by a police officer, and so I can't just inadvertently write tickets."
Powers said video surveillance showed Woods seemed completely fine before taking the wheel.
"He was driving very normal, very slow. He made complete stops at the two stop signs and stopped for a traffic signal before entering the highway. So there's no evidence of any increased speed or rushed behavior," Capt. Powers said.
Woods was in a state of shock when emergency crews arrived, and he said he doesn't recall the crash. He's currently at his home in Florida recovering.
