SPRINGFIELD -- It's a celebration that many western Mass residents have been anticipating since 2019 -- the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display at Riverfront Park for the city's Fourth of July celebration.
The weather held up Sunday, and people began choosing their spots to watch the fireworks in the mid-afternoon
All eyes will be on the sky for the fireworks display which will begin at 9:30 p.m.
This is a really exciting day for many as the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Western Mass News spoke with a representative from the firework company who said Sunday night's show will feature thousands of illuminations and fireworks.
He’s been shooting the fireworks off from Memorial Bridge for three decades, and he's happy to be back this year.
“I was lost last year. I was sitting in my yard at my picnic table having a burger, and it just wasn't the same, you know? I miss it,” said David Vanbuskirk, chief pyrotechnician for Fireworks by Grucci.
Be sure to tune in for more on how officials made the event happen, along with a look at how it all unfolds tonight on Western Mass News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.