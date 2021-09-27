AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An Amherst firefighter paramedic is making a 911 call to the community, asking for help in finding a kidney donor.
"I need the kidney now," said Amherst firefighter paramedic Sarah Roe.
In times of emergency, Roe is always one of the first on the scene. Now, she is the one making the call for help.
"I have always been the one running in when everybody else is running out and now it’s my turn," said Roe.
Roe is calling on the community for help in finding a kidney donor. She told Western Mass News she has been with the Amherst fire department for over 20 years.
"It’s just a bond between the groups and doing everything as a team basically, it’s another family away from my immediate family," said Roe.
Right now, she is on limited duty and can’t work at full capacity until a donor steps up.
Roe told us kidney disease runs in the family, her dad was on dialysis and while testing to be a kidney donor for him, she was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease.
"You can live your entire life, a normal life, with polycystic kidneys...until you go into failure," said Roe.
Roe was living with the disease for over a decade, but then things took a turn right before 2021.
"I was feeling excessively tired and feeling very run down we had a lot of stress in the family," said Roe.
At first, she thought it was because of the grief she and her wife were feeling over the loss of their son cole in a tragic car accident before the holidays in 2020, but the lab test came back in the spring of this year, telling a different story.
"Until I went and had a medical appointment my lab work showed that I was actually in renal failure and now I’m in stage 5 renal failure," said Roe.
This news leaving her in complete disbelief.
"It’s been a difficult battle to say the least," said Roe.
Her wife started a Facebook page making the 911 call to the community that Roe is in need of a kidney immediately, so she can go back to doing what she loves and serving in times of need.
"I’m actually asking for help which is very hard for me to do," said Roe.
Information on how you could get tested to see if you're a match could be found here.
