SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Some tenants that were displaced in the Fort Pleasant Avenue apartment fire in Dec. have been able to move back in.
However, one resident still feels unsafe in his apartment.
We're told that tenants from the left side of the building were approved to move back in.
However, one tenant brought us in to his apartment which he says is still unsafe.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, a fire broke out at an apartment building on Fort Pleasant Avenue, leaving 23 people without a place to live.
Now, a property manager of the building told Western Mass News the right side of the building is still completely damaged. The left side has been repaired, and approved for tenants to moved back in.
But Robert Perez doesn't agree that his apartment is move in ready...
"When I came back to the apartment, I was shocked to find the apartment hadn't been cleaned," explained Perez.
Perez moved out after the fire, and has been staying in a hotel, paid for by the landlord.
He said starting last night, he was expected to move back into this apartment.
He brought Western Mass News crews inside his unit to show us the damage. There are cracks in the walls, water damage and exposed wire in the ceiling and what appears to be mold on the wall.
What you can't see, is the strong smell of smoke that still remains.
"I can see ash all around the walls and apartment…When I contacted the management company, they took a stance that the building had been cleared already," explained Robert Perez, an apartment tenant.
Property managers said the four units on the left side of the building have been inspected at least two times and have been deemed livable.
But, Perez said he's still not comfortable with returning back to the apartment, and letting his young daughter sleep there.
"I have an 11-year-old daughter and the amount of soot in the air and in her room, just layers of dust. There are layers of ash still there. you can smell it through everything, and I’m just concerned for her safety," said Perez.
We were told that we'd be receiving a statement from the lawyer of the management company but have not yet heard back from them An attorney with the city of Springfield did confirm the units are livable.
