PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--An international program started in the late 90's has made its way to Baystate Wing Hospital. The staff recognized one special nurse Thursday.
"They called my name and I was totally shocked," said Darlene Bergeron, a registered nurse at Baystate Wing Hospital.
Thursday was a big day for Darlene Bergeron, as she became Baystate Wing Hospital’s first-ever recipient of the Daisy Award, just one day after celebrating her 35th anniversary with Baystate.
"I was just very humbled because every day I go in to try to do the best, I can to take care of my patients and I want them going home knowing that they know everything they need to do... my patients mean everything to me," said Bergeron.
Started in 1999, the Daisy Award is given out to nurses all over the world.
"It was established by the family of Patrick Barnes who died at the young age of 33 from an auto-immune disease...they started this foundation to honor and celebrate the kindness and compassion that nurses show to their patients...When someone is honored as a Daisy Nurse they stay a Daisy Nurse for life and there's additional sort of support...There's scholarships, there are reduced rates for certification and educational programs, conferences, and continuing education," said Karli Barrett, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for Baystate Health.
Baystate Wing Hospital's education and retention coordinator Mandy Ritter told Western Mass News patients can nominate a nurse who goes above and beyond.
"They're blinded so we don't know who the nurse is, who the patient is but we read the story and there's a rubric we follow to kind of score the nominations and the story that has the highest score is what we deem to be our nominee and our winner...this story was from a patient who had a surgical procedure during COVID times...and that patient wrote in to say they felt that they had someone to kind of be there for them when they came out of surgery alone in that COVID time and Darleen is a very compassionate nurse to her patients," said Ritter.
and Bergeron said she shares this award with all her fellow nurses.
"This award is just not for me. All the nurses at Baystate Wing do such a great job...We're like a family and we take great care of our patients and we try to do everything we can for them to make them feel welcomed and cared for," said Bergeron.
If you know a nurse you’d like to nominate, you can fill out the nomination form here.
