SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A recovered COVID-19 patient spoke out for the first time since being in the hospital for 80 days followed by a month of rehabilitation.
“You can’t keep me down,” were words that echoed through Richard’s Daviau’s journey as he faced the biggest battle of his life against COVID-19.
Back in March, Daviau went to Baystate Medical Center because he was having headaches and a hard time breathing. A few days later, he was intubated.
Daviau spoke exclusively to Western Mass News over FaceTime saying he is not one to be scared, but at that moment, he feared for his life.
“I text Jenn and I said, ‘I don't want to die,’” he said. “I’m 48 years old. I have my 17-year-old daughter who’s going to be graduating this year, I have my 14-year-old daughter that hasn't even learned how to drive yet, you know. I have a lot of life ahead of me.”
At that time, doctors told the Daviau family his chances of survival were very low.
Then 80 days after entering the hospital, Daviau finally woke up and his world looked a lot different. He had lost 50 pounds and had many lingering side effects including nightmares and the loss of feeling.
“When I woke up, I couldn't feel my fingertips,” he said. “Now it's like pins and needles. So when it comes to eating with a fork and knife it’s very uncomfortable.”
Daviau had to learn how to walk and talk again. He took his first steps while at a rehabilitation center where he lived for a month after being released from the hospital. He describes those moments as painful but satisfying.
“Those were excruciating, but I fought through it and it felt really good afterward to know that this is possible, that I will be able to walk again,” he said.
Daviau is currently taking 15 different medications to help him recover, and as for the road ahead, he is scheduled to see a pulmonologist and cardiologist to see if he has any permanent lung or heart damage.
Now that he is finally back home with his family, Daviau said he continues to fight each and every day to get back to his old self.
“My endurance right now and my lung capacity isn’t the same way it used to be, just walking up and down a flight of stairs here at the house takes a toll on me,” he said.
The biggest message Daviau wants to share is this virus is serious, and people need to take every precaution. He added that wearing a mask is not just for your protection, but for the protection of your loved ones.
