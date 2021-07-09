SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An eyewitness to the brutal attack of a motorist by a group of dirt bikers in Springfield Monday night is speaking out.
“I was frozen. me and my wife were frozen,” said Carlos Rivera of Springfield.
He shared what he witnessed Monday night. The brutal beating of a man by a group of dirt bike and ATV riders near the X intersection in Springfield.
Rivera says he was at a traffic light when he saw the driver in front of him, now identified as 38-year-old Sean Sullivan. Sullivan was seen by Rivera getting into an altercation with a group of seven or more riders.
“He was telling the guys that he didn’t want any problems. and I guess the guy from the motorcycle got mad and started fighting him,” said Rivera.
Earlier this week, Springfield police said the car driven by Sullivan, had met the back wheel of one of the dirt bikes. They say that led to a dispute.
Rivera says some of the men had ski masks on, while others took off their helmets and started assaulting Sullivan.
Rivera explains what he saw saying, “the other people started kicking him and gathered around him.”
Rivera says he also believes the group used a crowbar during the attack which he says was left on the scene.
“I assume the trauma on his head was severe and it was bleeding inside his head,” said Rivera.
Rivera says he is now afraid this could happen to somebody else in the community.
“He could have been my father, my brother, a friend of mine, somebody that I knew.”
He is hoping to one day be able to visit Sullivan.
“Because I care more in a situation like this. that person was probably going to go to his family, and he couldn’t make it just because someone decided to ruin his day,” said Rivera.
Sullivan’s girlfriend Holly Drummond sharing this statement with Western Mass News:
"I just want people who know something to say something. They can’t get away with this. Most importantly we want Sean Sullivan to be ok. I love him so much. If anybody has any evidence, please share with police."
State Representative and Springfield city councilor Orlando Ramos has been in contact with Drummond and is working around the clock to pass an ordinance that would ban gas stations from selling fuel to illegal dirt bike riders.
“We will do our part to make sure something like this never happens again,” said Ramos.
The ordinance will be presented to the city council on Monday.
