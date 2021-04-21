SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is new hope that state legislators can help solve a 20-year-old murder mystery with ties to western Massachusetts.
Heather Bish spoke exclusively with Western Mass News about new legislation that could offer new leads in the case of her sister, Molly.
16-year-old Molly Bish went missing from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren, MA on a summer day over twenty years ago. Her body was found three years later in the woods just over the Western Mass. border in Palmer. But today, the case still remains unsolved.
Heather Bish has been waiting for answers since the summer of 2000, when her younger sister Molly disappeared at the age of 16, and was later found murdered. Her killer has never been found, but Heather is hoping new legislation proposed at the statehouse can lead to an arrest by expanding the use of DNA collected in the state's database known as CODIS.
Bish says, “What’s interesting is that 50% of people in CODIS, people who’ve committed felonies, have family members in CODIS.”
The proposed bill would allow the use of DNA evidence to find partial matches with family members in the state system, and open the door for new leads in cases that otherwise would not exist.
She adds. “It’s a very good tool to find people who are committing egregious crimes like rape and murder and not being held accountable.”
Bish hopes it will assist other families who have lost loved ones and are still looking for closure.
“We’re all in this club together, and if it helps one of these families, then that’s everything.”
While the pandemic has slowed the progression of the bill, Bish tells Western Mass News the extra time has provided her with an opportunity to work with the state's Missing Persons Taskforce and Forensic Oversight Board to strengthen it.
“They were able to offer some really important feedback for our systems in Massachusetts for our bill. They edited the bill, and I think it has gone in very strongly with some feedback from some professionals who are working in that area,” Bisk remarked.
Bish adds that her family will continue to keeping Molly’s legacy alive by caring for others and living in her love.
"I think if we operate that way and we try to take care of each other, we’re living in Molly’s love and that’s the best we can do.”
Heather Bish tells Western Mass News that viewers at home can help her by asking local state legislators to back the Bill - S1595.
If you're looking for your legislator info. visit the Molly Bish Foundation website, Click Here.
