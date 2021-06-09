SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Tuesday night, a car crash on 391 claimed the lives of two Springfield residents.

20-year-old Tiana Vega was killed in that accident. We spoke to her sister, Brianna who said she was with her shortly before that crash. She said their family is still in shock.

“She was very outgoing ambitious she was vibrant,” Brianna Quinonez-Diaz said.

That’s how friends and family describe 20-year-old Tiana Vega, whose life was cut short after another car collided with hers on 391 in Chicopee Tuesday evening, sending both cars off the road into the trees.

“It’s so unexpected it doesn’t feel real but it’s real,” Brianna said.

28-year-old John Burkott was also killed in the crash. Police told Western Mass News both Springfield victims died at the scene.

Brianna Quinonez Diaz spoke exclusively with Western Mass News about her sister, someone who she says impacted so many around her.

“I’m trying to be as strong as I can because she was literally like my twin I was with her last night before she left,” Brianna said.

A beautiful artist, she said her family is trying to make sure Tiana’s legacy will live on.

“She told us she wanted to be a tree, we talked a little bit about the plans if she ever passed away and she was like yeah just turn me into a tree…you can plant them and watch them grow…like have her spirit literally she needs to be beautiful I’m not just going to let her leave us like this at all,” Brianna said.

Diaz said life without her other half is unimaginable, but her sister's happy spirit will never be forgotten.

“Love your family and love your friends because you never know when something like this could happen at all,” Brianna said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.