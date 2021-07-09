SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A vigil was held tonight for a staffer in the Department of Youth Services Facility on Tinkham Road after he was seriously injured in an incident with a juvenile housed in the facility.
The family tells us the victim, who is not being named at this time, is on life support.
They say the incident never should have happened.
“He left for work one day and never came home,” said the victim’s sister Deborah Hillman.
The emotional vigil on Friday night was held to pray for a victim now hospitalized after an incident with a juvenile just over a week ago.
“He was a very peaceful person he always thought he could talk a matter out he never believed in violence,” said Hillman.
The victim, who is not being identified at this time, was an employee with the Center for Human Development. He was contracted to work inside DYS. The facility houses juvenile delinquents.
“Last call I got it was to go to the hospital he was unresponsive. The day he left that morning and I haven’t seen him since, except laying in the hospital on life-support right now,” said his sister.
Details on the incident are not being released publicly pending an investigation.
Deborah Hillman says her brother was a father of two with a passion for helping others.
“They’re his world, for this to happen, we’re a very close-knit family, we’re all just devastated.”
Community members coming together hand in hand praying for a miracle.
Hillman says she wants justice for her brother.
“Every day I can’t believe it I wake up and I can’t believe my brothers not coming back home. He may be leaving this world, we will fight for him.”
It’s still unclear if charges have been filed.
