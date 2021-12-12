SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGBWSHM)--Just weeks before Christmas, one Springfield family is facing an unimaginable tragedy, after their 16-year-old child, Alexangeliz Medina was killed while crossing the street after school.
We sat down with Alexangeliz Medina's parents. Sunday was the first day they were able to stop by her memorial. They told Western Mass News they could have never imagined their incredibly talented daughter's life would be cut so short.
"She was the life of the party always making everyone laugh," said mother Sorangel Ayala.
Sorangel Ayala and Alex Medina, the parents of Alexangeliz Medina, spoke exclusively to western mass news. Just days after their daughter was tragically killed Wednesday on State Street in Springfield after being struck by a school bus.
"That's why it makes it even harder because she did the right thing, why did it happen, why? She didn't try to run a light nothing, she crossed the street when she was suppose to," said Ayala.
Her parents detailed Alexangeliz's love for art and what it meant to her.
"this was just her hobby and her way of expressing herself and being who she is," said Ayala.
She also was a great sister; they said her and her brother were inseparable.
"His sister will always be there," said father Alex Medina.
"Watching over him and being proud of him she was always proud of him," said Ayala.
"They were always together everywhere," said Medina.
"Now, as they learn to navigate life without Alexangeliz, her family has ways they remember her bright energy.
"She wanted to be a teacher, she wanted to change, she wanted to cause change and that we don't have to hate each other because of our differences, we need to celebrate each other becasue we have differences," said Medina.
Now, Alexangeliz's parents are demanding change from local leaders.
"Why didn't he sees her, why? what was he doing that he didn't see her. and she was almost home she was two blocks away!!" said Ayala.
"This happened during school hours, we don't understand why there weren't more crossing guards, why someone was driving another vehicle with other kids in it," said Medina.
They feel for anyone who witnessed the accident.
"I'm pretty sure those kids are traumatized, and those parents are going through it as well," said Ayala.
Her parents hope to turn their sadness into action.
"We don't have time to be angry we a grateful to the people who are making awareness because of this tragedy," said Ayala.
So far, Alexangeliz's Gofundme for her funeral expenses has raised more then $6,000.
Her parents told Western Mass News that her services will be held this Thursday and Friday at the La Rosa Funeral home in Holyoke, and they encourage anyone who loved her to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.