SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A disturbing story we have been following closely all week...The brutal beating of a motorist by a group of dirt bikers in Springfield.
The victim's girlfriend is providing exclusive new information to our newsroom and she has identified him as 38-year-old, Sean Sullivan.
She also provided Western Mass News with an update on his condition and shared a photo of him in the hospital with us. We must Warn viewers the photo in the video is graphic.
The photo you see here is of Holly Drummond and Sean Sullivan.
Drummond tells Western Mass News her boyfriend, Sean is the victim in Monday night’s horrific attack by a group of dirt bike and ATV riders near the 'X' intersection in Springfield.
Drummond provided our newsroom with a photo of Sean in the hospital. She tells us he remains in critical condition and he has pneumonia, a high fever and has a breathing tube.
At this moment, she did not wish to go on camera, but provided us with the following statement:
"I just want people who know something -- to say something. They can’t get away with this. Most importantly we want Sean Sullivan to be ok. I love him so much. If anybody has any evidence, please share with police."
Drummond is also sharing with us new details from Monday night.
She says she was in the car with Sean when the suspects pulled a gun on them and beat Sean with a metal pipe and helmets.
A Springfield native herself, Drummond says she is scared to go back to the scene. She has flashbacks of the gun and seeing Sean unresponsive on the street.
She is asking anyone who has information to come forward to the Springfield Police Department.
Now, Drummond did say she was able to talk to Sean briefly Monday night at the hospital and in that moment, she told him she loves him.
Springfield police say this is an open investigation.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest as new details unfold.
