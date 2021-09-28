Author: Livi Stanford
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Set to hit the stage at The Big E Arena on Friday night, four-time Grammy-nominated group, the Goo Goo Dolls are part of a revamped musical line up this year.. bassist Robby Takac says these shows present a unique opportunity.
“One of the cool things about the fair format is that parents feel a bit safer sending their kids to see shows. You get a lot of younger fans there and a lot of older fans as well and a lot of maybe casual listeners that all of sudden go, ‘Oh my God I forgot I know those 12 songs those guys played and then you mix that in with regular fans and crowds. It is an exciting night for sure. It is always a blast to be in that part of the world," says Robby Takac, bassist for the Goo Goo Dolls.
By far, Takac tells Western Mass News performing in front of fans is what it is all about.
“It feels great just to be in front of people and feeling that completion of the cycle of making music and actually seeing people’s faces as you are performing it. It is awesome.”
The Goo Goo Dolls have certainly struck a chord with fans. They hold the all-time radio record for ‘Most Top 10 Singles.’ the band’s hit, ‘Iris’ was No. 1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks in 1998.
Takac says the band’s new compilation album, ‘Rarities’ was born out of the pandemic. It is a collection of 20 songs from 1995 to 2007 including acoustic versions of ‘Iris’ ‘Slide’ and ‘Name.’
“Our manager found a box of old tapes and was going through some stuff and came up with a couple of albums worth of material and we heard it. A lot of it we had never heard before. Quite honestly, things from radio stations. Recorded performances that came and went quickly."
Takac says a new song on the album, ‘Nothing Can Change You,’ is a cover song of Tommy Keene's, who passed away in 2017.
“I thought it was nice we were able to include that song and feature it as well.”
Certainly, the band has evolved from its early days in Buffalo, New York, when the group founded its signature name in 1986.
“I think like most people when you are 20-years-old you are trying to figure out who you are, imitating your friends. imitating and your idols and stuff like that. Hopefully over the last few decades we’ve figured out a way to achieve some sort of voice of our own and maybe learn to play a little bit. A little bit better along the way as well I hope," Takac says.
And what inspires Takac’s music?
“I guess for me it is just making it to the next day and still feeling like you are doing something that is creative and fun and exciting. I think if you are doing that, you keep moving forward. I think that is how we maintained all this time.”
Tickets are still available for Friday's show, which begins at 7:30 p.m. For tickets Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.