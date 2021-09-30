WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to a story you'll see only on Western Mass News.
It’s been a week since a terrifying crash on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield that ultimately claimed the life of a 31-year-old mother.
On Thursday the family is speaking out exclusively to Western Mass News about how they want her life to be remembered.
“Our crazy is no longer here with us,” sister Michelle Flores said.
The family of 31-year-old Anais Gomez is mourning the sudden loss of her life.
“She was all about her family, her friends,” Michelle recalled.
Last Thursday, Anais was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, which sent four people to the hospital. Gomez suffered life-threatening injuries that later proved to be fatal.
Her mother, Deborah Flores, shared the last words she said to her daughter.
“Anais please don't leave, please Anais, please don't leave, please baby don’t leave,” Deborah Flores said.
Her younger sister, Michelle said the last time she spoke to Anais was Tuesday of that week, saying one last I love you.
“As you can see, life is very short. I'm sorry, I’m sorry,” Michelle said.
They want Anais to be remembered for who she was, a wild spirit who loved music and loved to dance.
Michelle recalling a moment the two sisters shared earlier last week.
“Because she was trying to leave the house, looking all crazy, I was like girl you better go put a shirt on; you're going to get sick,” Michelle Flores said.
Anais leaves behind four children. Her mother, Deborah says in her last days she felt as though Anais was saying her goodbyes to her in person.
“And I know who my daughter was, there is nothing you can tell me about my daughter because those days prior to before she died; she told me things that I want like,” Deborah Flores said.
If she could say one last thing to her daughter…
“Please, baby, come back,” Deborah Flores said.
Family friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral and memorials expenses.
