SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have your exclusive first look inside MGM Springfield as the casino readies to reopen next week with new safety protocols in place.
Western Mass News took a tour with casino executives Thursday morning as they revealed what changes you can expect to see if you decide to go play the slot machines, the table games and dine out.
Under new state guidelines casino officials have implemented health and safety measures to help keep customers safe during this pandemic.
Here is your first look at the inside of MGM Springfield.
There are new custom handwashing stations, plexiglass installations, separation between slot machines and table games ...plus more.
Our crew is still on site at this hour as we continue to work to get you answers on what the gaming experience will be like come July 13th when the casino reopens.
