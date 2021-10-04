BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It's one of the oldest rivalries in all of sports and Tuesday, the latest chapter will be written between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.
A spot in the American League Division series hangs in the balance.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with NESN's Red Sox pre-game host Tom Caron, for a preview of Tuesday's showdown.
"So, even though the Red Sox have had some success, when it comes to elimination games, the Yankees have had the advantage," said Caron.
Tuesday night certainly won't be the first time the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees meet in the post-season. But it will be the first time they square off in a one-and-done game.
The loser looks ahead to spring training next February, while the winner advances to the American League Division Series and, for Boston, it could define the entire season.
"If they win this game, if they eliminate the New York Yankees, they could get swept by Tampa Bay after that, but this has been a wildly successful season," said Caron.
It's been nearly twenty years since the two clubs squared off in back-to-back American League hampionship Series, and more than forty years since Bucky Dent's home run silenced the crowd at Fenway.
NESN's Tom Caron told Western Mass News he would hope this Red Sox team would focus on the present and not the past.
"The fun thing about this team, and it's also the nerve-wracking thing all year, they're certainly not perfect. but they find a way to win in strange ways," said Caron.
The Red Sox and Yankees finished the regular season with identical records of 92 wins and 70 losses.
And one thing is certain, with the rest of their post-season on the line, Caron said they won't hold anything back.
"You kind of got a glimpse of it Sunday, when the Red Sox had three of their five starters pitch appear in the game...The confidence in the Yankees clubhouse is really really high for this game. They're the home team, but I think the Red Sox are the underdog here," said Caron.
The Red Sox and Yankees meet Tuesday night at 8:00. You can tune into NESN for pre-game coverage with Tom Caron starting at 7:00 with postgame coverage immediately after.
