SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A mother, concerned about her son's walk to the school, is looking for change.
She believes it's too dangerous and is speaking out, hoping something can be done.
At 6:50 n the morning, 12-year-old Merrick Kelso begins his quarter-mile trek to the neighborhood bus stop at the end of George Loomis Road in the dark, a relatively new routine for the seventh grader.
Now a student at the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional High School, Kelso will no longer be picked up at the end of his driveway like when he was in the sixth grade.
"The problem is," Merrick's mother, Lindsay Kelso, tells us. "We live in hill towns. We have to take every child into consideration. Mot just here in Southwick, but Granville and Tolland as well. I don't want it to be not only my child, but anyone else's child."
Western Mass News tagged along with Merrick as he crossed the narrow road, seconds after leaving his house.
A cross only necessary, because of a blindspot on the other side of the street.
There are no sidewalks, and Merrick's reflectors on his bags hardly do a thing.
His bright, yellow shirt also tough to make out.
Lindsay Kelso says she feels like the school isn't taking her concerns seriously.
"I've contacted the school so many times, and," continued Lindsay. "It just doesn't seem like it's a priority to them."
Those concerns are only growing as the mornings stay darker for longer.
Plus, come the colder weather, the road will only be worse.
"Going into the Winter months," says Lindsay. "Without being able to see, it's dark out. It's icy, it's snowy, you have snowplows coming through, [and] you have everything in the world changing going around the corner in the Winter."
On top of the narrow roadways, the lack of a sidewalk, and the blind spot, Lindsay fears that one day her son, Merrick, is going to have to choose between being hit by a car, and jumping over the guardrail, falling roughly fifteen feet.
"If they can't see him, and," said Lindsay. "They come flying around, it's very well that he could be taken out."
Western Mass News contacted the school district about the Kelso family's concerns.
Steve Presnal, director of Finance and Operations, responded with statement that reads:
"Bus routes and stop locations are developed with student safety in mind. When a concern is raised by a parent or community member over the location of a designated bus stop, the stop is reviewed and, when appropriate, adjustments may be made."
In this particular case, the district responded by stating:
"We can confirm that the situation, that was brought to our attention, has been thoroughly reviewed on multiple occasions...and included consultation with the Southwick Police Department."For now, we're told no adjustments will be made, which leaves Lindsay uneasy.
"I'm concerned that," said Lindsay. "One of these mornings, I'm going to be getting a phone call saying my son has been hit by a car."
