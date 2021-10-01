Author: Livi Stanford
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With The Big E drawing to a close this Sunday, the fair will finish its concert series with the classic Chicago-based rock band Styx.
Best known for their hits such as ‘Lady,’ ‘Sail Away,’ and ‘Show Me The Way,’ Tommy Shaw, the band’s front man, recently joined us for an Exclusive interview.
He shares with Western Mass News how the band has evolved after more than four decades.
Shaw telling Western Mass News that he’s excited for the band to perform at The Big E, especially after releasing their new album, ‘Crash Of The Crown.'
“We wanted to go out and play. 2020 was a bust as far as our tour went. We took that time and we finished writing and we recorded our new album, with the intention of getting back out on the road, which is what we have done," says Tommy Shaw, lead singer Styx.
He tells us ‘Crash Of The Crown,’ the band’s 17th studio album, was written prior to the pandemic with the exception of two songs, ‘Our Wonderful Lives’ and ‘To Those.'
So, what inspires such albums? Shaw says it comes from a diary of his experiences and observations.
"I think our country has been kind of in an uneasy sort of relationship with itself for the last several years. It wasn’t that we were trying to write a concept album. You write how you are feeling, You write what you are seeing, what you are experiencing.”
And the pandemic provided Styx an opportunity to record parts of the album remotely with band members using new technology.
For example, Shaw says they worked with band member Lawrence Gowan, to incorporate a vintage Mellotron into the album.
"What it was, was these tapes made I think in the 1950s of people playing violins. People playing all the orchestra instruments, even a choir of people singing. This person came up with a keyboard that when you press down on the note it engages a little tape machine and it plays that loop of the tape."
And Shaw says Styx remains true to the band’s signature sound as it performs new songs with its older songs at its concerts.
"The way we stack our vocal choruses. it has always just been a thing. I lovingly call it the car horn. Everybody’s notes are right on and everybody is in tune. The cutoffs are right. We really enjoyed trying to bring these new songs into the fold with our classic songs."
Curious if Shaw has a favorite song he likes to perform?
“It changes. Right now, my favorite one that we are doing live is the one called, ‘Save us from Ourselves.' It is kind of an old-fashioned type of soul song. Back when I was in high school, I played in a soul band. I was the only white guy in the band, and I was the blue-eyed soul brother. I loved that.. I was watching the lead singer. He was kind of James Brown. He was from the James Brown school of front man."
And Shaw has a message for his fans.
"We are kind of hippish in our mythology and in our own way of looking at life. We like to think that everything is going to be alright just our like mothers told us. Keep doing your best and it is all going to be ok. That is the kind of the feeling that our music has. That is just what we believe. Just keep trying to do the right thing and tomorrow is another day. Things are going to be OK."
Shaw says, "Styx is a very happy place. When you are at our show, there is a whole lot of joy. It is just one of those things. It is a self perpetuating thing. It makes us happy and want to keep going."
