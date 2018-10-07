AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local father is on a mission to keep his son's, and other fallen veterans' memories, alive, one American flag at a time.
Michael Giacometti and Denise Coelln's favorite part about their Agawam home is the flag pole in their front yard.
"The flag was here when we purchased the home, and," Michael tells us. "It was worn and tattered. A little unsure how to dispose of it. We were actually considering going to buy a new and, yesterday morning, a gentleman knocked on the door out of the blue."
That man was Stephen Percy, a total stranger spreading the message of the "My Flag Project".
"When he came to the door," says Denise. "He introduced [himself] as a veteran Marine, and he said he goes from town to town looking for flags that are worn and waiting to replace them."
Within an hour, Michael and Denise had a brand new, American flag, proudly waving at the top of their flag pole.
"Really, really nice guy," continued Michael. "Gave me a big hug, [and] saluted the flag. It was a good experience. I felt good all day from it. I still do."
As Stephen got ready to leave, he handed the couple his card.
What they found out was the random act of kindness had a much bigger meaning.
Gary Rud started the "My Flag Project" about four years ago, and has replaced flags across New England, honoring his son and other fallen service men and women.
"When you see your son's coffin draped with the flag," Gary tells us. "It hits you in the heart. It's just that the flag is that important. If they drape a soldier's coffin with a flag, the meaning of that right there is hard to explain. It's something that's in your heart."
Denise and Michael say after this experience, they will be on the lookout for other tattered and worn flags, ready to help Gary with his mission and pay it forward.
"We're going to leave that flag up," stated Michael. "Proud to be an American."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.