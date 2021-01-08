AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new gallery honoring the Black Lives Matter movement has opened its doors in Amherst.

The exhibition is called "A Bridge Through My Window" and features work from local artists that touch on issues like race and privilege.

BLM window exhibit Amherst 010821

Western Mass News photo

The window display will be open at Gallery A3 on Amity Street until the end of February.

