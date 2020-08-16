NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts State Police responded to an incident near exit 18 on Interstate 91.
State Police received reports that a serious incident occurred on the exit's northbound ramp at 9:11 p.m. Sunday.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the incident.
Western Mass News crew is heading towards the active scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
