SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple Mass. State Police cruisers are currently on scene after reports of a major accident.
The accident occurred late Saturday night near the exit 9 ramp going northbound, which is currently closed as officers continue to investigate the scene.
Only one-vehicle has crashed, but it is still unknown at this time if there are any confirmed injuries.
Western Mass News crew is on scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
