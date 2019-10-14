SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass State Police Springfield barracks respond to a fatal accident on I-91 southbound near exit 4.
Police are reporting a one-car crash on the highway causing traffic after police closed exit 4.
Police have not confirmed how many people have died or if anyone is injured at this time.
The cause for the accident is under investigation as more police arrive on the scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
