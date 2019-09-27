HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police have shut down off-ramp at Exit 4 on the Mass Pike heading East due to a tractor trailer rollover crash.
This part of I-90 is in Holyoke and we're told the rollover happened around 8 a.m. Friday.
The Eastbound ramp at Exit 4 is closed. State Police confirm the Westbound side remains open.
Western Mass News spoke with police and they report it may take several hours to re-open that stretch of road.
[CLICK FOR CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS]
Drivers looking to get into Springfield can take Exit 5 East in Chicopee and travel main roads or Exit 6 East for a direct connection to I-291 in Springfield.
No injuries have been reported in connection to the crash.
State Police and MassDOT crews are on scene.
Western Mass News will provide an update as new information comes into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.