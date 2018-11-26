LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An exit off of the Mass. Turnpike is now reopen following an earlier gas leak.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas told Western Mass News that a construction crew was working on a water line near the intersection of Harding and Center Streets when they struck a gas line.
Several nearby businesses, as well as some residents on Swan Avenue and Loopley Street, were evacuated as a precaution.
At the request of Ludlow Police, Mass. State Police also closed Exit 7 off of the Pike for a time. Those ramps are now open.
Center Street, between Cherry and Stivens Streets, was also closed for a time, but has since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
