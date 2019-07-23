The Westfield State Police barracks tell Western Mass News exit 4 ramp on I-90 east in West Springfield is closed after a tractor trailer rolled over.
Crews have been on scene for hours and are working to turn the truck upright to open the ramp.
State Police did not say if there were any injuries or what caused the truck to rollover.
Western Mass News will keep you updated when the ramp opens.
