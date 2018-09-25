First, it was a photo of Minnie, an elephant at The Big E that went viral.
Now, there's new concerns raised about zoo animals at the fair.
Western Mass News viewers reached out to us worried about this video of a camel that is being shared.
Another video is going viral, just a day after the elephant photo took off on social media. This time, the video shows a camel at The Big E being told by a trainer to get up.
Many people who have reached out to Western Mass News said that they don't think the animal was treated properly.
The video sent to Western Mass News by a viewer showed a camel at the R.W. Commerford exhibit at The Big E laying down to rest, but it appears that when his trainer wants to the camel to get up, he doesn't want to.
Thousands of people sharing the video of the camel on Facebook, asking for change.
The Big E told Western Mass News in a statement: "ESE and others are being targeted by activists who want to propagate a message that is untrue."
The Big E said that in regards to this specific video, it was the camel's turn for a break and he wanted to sit near the treats, not the grain the trainer was offering him, so they said he was eventually left alone.
They said that they are not worried about this camel, because they monitor all the animals.
These animals are also monitored by the USDA, who visited the fair as recently as last Wednesday, are in perfectly good health, well fed, well cared for and, importantly, loved.
Local activists have been protesting the wild animals at The Big E for their use as entertainment for years and they continue toespecially since these new allegations have come to light.
"We have been protesting ever since we were founded, all three weekends. We protest all three weekends at week three and four," said Sheryl Becker with Western Mass Animal Rights Advocates.
The Western Mass Animal Rights Advocates said that they love the fair, but this specific part of the fair is wrong.
"You can go to the fair and have a good time, but not at the expense of a living being. Just because we can do things, that's an ethics question," added Brandy Petrone with New Haven Animal Save.
PETA also sent a statement to Western Mass News that read in part:
"PETA is calling on The Big E to get with the program, cut ties with a notorious exhibitor that has a rap sheet of animal-welfare violations, and join the many festivals and fairs nationwide that have turned their backs on elephant rides and other cruel and dangerous wild-animal exhibits."
Western Mass News has reached out to R.W. Commerford for comment about this specific incident.
"It's so blown out of proportion, it's ridiculous. Even if you watch the video, there's nothing wrong. It's not because he's tired. He was throwing a temper-tantrum. He wanted the goodies," said Tim Commerford with R.W. Commerford and Sons.
