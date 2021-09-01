BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are expanding a vaccination requirement that they said will help protect older adults from COVID-19.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday plans that would require COVID-19 vaccination for all staff at rest homes, assisted living residences, hospice programs, and home care workers providing in-home, direct care by October 31 unless they qualify for a limited exemption including for a medical condition that prevents vaccination or they have a sincerely held religious belief.
The vaccination requirement for home care workers will apply to those providing in-home, direct care who are employed by an agency that is contracted or subcontracted with the state, including:
- Home health agencies enrolled in the MassHealth program
- Home care agencies providing services under the state’s home care program
- Continuous Skilled Nursing agencies enrolled in the MassHealth program
- Hospice programs (including hospice facilities and agencies that provide services in homes)
- Group Adult Foster Care agencies enrolled in the MassHealth program delivering personal care services that assist individuals with eating, toileting, dressing, bathing, transferring, and mobility.
The requirement will also apply to independent, non-agency-based home care workers contracted with the state to provide in-home, direct care including:
- Independent Nurses enrolled in the MassHealth program
- Personal Care Attendants (PCAs) providing services through the MassHealth program
- Consumer Directed Care (CDC) workers providing services under EOEA’s self-directed program.
With regards to assisted living facilities, rest homes, and hospice settings, the requirement would apply to all employees directly employed by a facility or provider and contractors that regularly enter the facility.
The plan expands an earlier requirement for caregivers and is subject to approval by the Public Health Council. After it's approved, it would be implemented at 62 freestanding rest homes, 268 assisted living residences, 85 hospice programs, and up to 100,000 home care workers.
