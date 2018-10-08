Travelers are hitting the road this morning after enjoying the long Columbus Day weekend.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation say the most congested days have come and gone as the peak days were Thursday and Friday.
Mass DOT still suggests giving yourself a few extra minutes out on the road today as people are heading home and commuting to work.
If you plan on leaving later tonight, starting at 10 p.m free coffee can be found at the service plazas to help drivers stay alert.
If you need to get around the PVTA is running on a Sunday schedule in most places, we have a attached the link below to help you plan your commute.
As a reminder, Federal offices and some banks are closed today during the holiday.
