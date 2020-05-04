SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A type of hornet is all the buzz on social media after being spotted in the United States for the very first time.
They are called “murder hornets.”
They like to feed on honeybees, and their venom is known to kill humans. To see these hornets, is to fear them.
They are massive.
They are the largest known hornet on the planet.
For the first time, they've been discovered in the pacific northwest.
The questions include how they got here, how the honeybee population can be protected and what the likelihood is that they can travel all the way here to the east coast,
They look like something out of a comic book, up to two inches long with huge eyes and giant mandibles -- or jaws.
“The mandibles they have allow them to chop off the heads of honeybees,” Entomologist with American Pet Solutions Bob Russell said.
Russell said using those mandibles, they can wipe out a honeybee hive in a matter of a few hours.
“It’s really odd, this behavior, but they'll take the thorax or the center section of a dead honey bee, and they'll bring that back to their colony which is actually used as an incubator. The eggs are laid, and the larvae feed off the thorax and internals of the insect,” he said.
Now for the first time, they've been found in Washington state.
The concern is to protect an already dwindling honeybee population, and the hornets can be deadly to humans as well.
They are known to kill up to 50 people a year in Japan.
“They are venomous, and the size of them allows them to produce a larger venom load per sting,” Russell said.
Researchers aren't sure just how the hornets arrived, but Russell said it's unlikely they could make it to the east coast.
“For right now on the east coast, I wouldn't sound the alarm at this point,” he said. “There's a few factors. First, how are they going to get all the way across the country? Believe it or not, they don't do well with elevation.”
That is unless, he said, someone were to physically transport them.
In the meantime, the focus remains on containing and eradicating them in the pacific northwest.
“To protect the honey bee supply, which is always in jeopardy it seems, and to get some more data on this thing and understand it so we know how it's going to, what it's going to choose for nesting sites, what its propensity is for food sources so we can develop baits and treatment strategies and understand it that way,” he said.
The concern about saving honey bees against this predator is heightened by the fact that several species of bees are on the endangered species list.
