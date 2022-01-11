(Gray News) -- Prices are climbing and it might be time for your paycheck to match. According to the Federal Reserve, we saw more than 6.8 percent inflation in November 2021 - the highest since June 1982.
Workers have a little more power this year. You are valuable and employers know it. Companies across the country are pulling out all the stops to hire, including offering signing bonuses and increased pay.
Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said now is actually a good time to ask for a raise that keeps up with inflation.
“It's certainly reasonable to ask for a raise that will compensate you for the amount that inflation has gone up and you might have a lot of leverage because there are a lot of other employers that are looking to hire,” Joyce explained.
He encouraged you to also look at your total compensation with an employer. Look at the 401k match, what are the benefits? Is the employer paying any of your health insurance premiums?
While Joyce doesn't encourage folks to make threats of leaving without a job lined up, he did say that if you don't ask the question, the answers always no.
