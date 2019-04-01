SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A student at the University of Hartford in Connecticut was arraigned from his hospital bed on Monday after police allege he stabbed two classmates while rehearsing a scene from a movie.
Sunday afternoon, police said that they were flooded with 911 calls after they said 21-year-old Jake Wascher stabbed two of his classmates multiple times.
According to police, Wascher was working with fellow classmates on a project by acting out a scene from a movie.
It was then, in an on-campus apartment at the University of Hartford, that Wascher allegedly lashed out, stabbing two of his classmates multiple times.
One victim was 21 years old and was stabbed once in the chest and four times in the back. The other victim was a 19 year old who was also stabbed in the chest and back.
The campus was locked down while police tracked Wascher down. On Monday, he was ordered held on $1 million bond.
Western Mass News asked experts about this type of outlash behavior when working in groups, do students now know how to resolve conflict?
"I do think that people have a hard time with that at this point, but I wouldn't say that is the reason that someone would act violently. That certainly isn't the norm," said Audra Winn with the Gandara Center.
According to Winn, some people do have a hard time describing an issue in a group, but stabbing a classmate certainly isn't normal.
"That example seems like an anomaly because of the extremeness of the violence, but I think young adults now have a little bit more difficulty expressing when they are upset or uncomfortable because they are used to being behind a keyboard," Winn noted.
Wascher was charged with first degree assault and criminal attempt to commit murder.
The victims are in serious and critical condition.
