SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Health experts across the nation are calling for states with increasing COVID-19 cases to consider shutting down, while others say shutdowns will be detrimental to the economy.
A local economic expert told Western Mass News that the economy will not get back to normal until people feel safe to venture out.
The United States leading health expert, Doctor Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday that states with increasing COVID-19 outbreaks should seriously consider shutting down.
Then on Thursday, Fauci suggested states shouldn't consider it as a complete shutdown, but a reopening pause.
"I would hope that we don’t have to resort to shutting down," he said. "I think that would be something that is an extreme“
While some fear that the economy will take a downward spiral with possible shutdowns or reopening setbacks, Karl Petrick, associate professor of economics at Western New England University told Western Mass News reopening in itself isn't the cure to economic progress.
"The economy opened up, people went back to work, we saw a decrease in unemployment. The downside to that is a lot of places recognize customers didn’t come at least not to the numbers before and incapacity places, like restaurants and things like that, were also part of the problem," Petrick explained.
He said the real factor in getting the economy back to what it was is ensuring people feeling comfortable.
"Until people are safe to go back out, it’s going to be very difficult to leave the economy operating the way we think it will," he said. "Reopening is not a magic bullet; it doesn’t make everybody come back."
Petrick also said although Massachusetts case numbers are low, threats in other states still affect the Bay State economy.
"The spike in coronavirus cases, if anything has made people less sure about going out," he explained. "That is half of the economy, that’s the demand-side that hasn’t responded to as well as we expected."
He told us for other states, opening safely is the key.
"If we shut down, we’re just kind of putting into place restrictions which are going to help us open safely in the future," Petrick noted.
Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas have accounted for almost half of all new cases in the U.S. in the past few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.