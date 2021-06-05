HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was certainly a hot day out there on Saturday and while the official start of summer is still a few weeks away, summer activities have already started.
Whether you’re swimming or just out enjoying the sunshine, one local expert said it’s important to take this heat seriously to help keep your family safe.
“People should dress lightly and stay hydrated by drinking water,” said Hadley Deputy Fire Chief Evan Briant.
It was the hottest day in western Massachusetts so far this year and the rest of the weekend is expected to be just as hot. Briant told Western Mass News that people need to be prepared for the potential heat wave in order to keep friends and family safe.
“Especially the elderly, make sure everyone’s checking up on them during the heat wave,” Briant added.
Briant said heat stroke can be life threatening if not handled properly. If you’re out and about in the hot temperatures, it’s important to know when your body needs a break.
“People get dizzy. Dizzy is a really good sign of heat stroke, so they should first try and get cool, try and drink some water,” Briant explained.
He said people should wear lots of sunscreen and try to stay in the shade. For those who try to keep cool in the pool, he said practicing water safety is most important.
“Swim in designated areas and don’t swim alone. Make sure you’re always with someone when you’re swimming,” Briant noted.
Meanwhile, State Representative Orlando Ramos is also focusing on water safety this summer. He is backing a bill to promote safe swimming and increase access to safe swimming in communities of color.
“There was a study conducted by the University of Memphis that found 70 percent of African American children and 60 percent of Hispanic American children had little to no swimming ability,” Ramos explained.
Ramos said this will help prevent drownings across western Massachusetts.
“I’m hopeful that will start making some progress this year and have that conversation about what we can do to protect and help children get access to safe swimming,” Ramos said.
A hearing for that bill is expected in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.