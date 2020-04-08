SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people stay inside their homes, social distancing in an apartment while sharing common spaces can be tricky.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what tenants can do to stay protected from the virus.
"As parents, having to watch our kids, even if they have to work, it's difficult,” said Anthony Davis of Springfield.
Coronavirus restrictions have people staying home, working from home and kids learning from home. The new normal is difficult on many levels.
Living in an apartment, Davis told Western Mass News he has a new baby, which makes him nervous about people coming too close.
“This virus is really -- it's not good for us, you know? To be around people that are sick, especially if you got a baby around, you know, that's our kid. That's our first priority, to make sure our kids are good," he said.
Living in an apartment building like this means sharing the same spaces with many people -- the lobby, the elevator, even the laundry room. With concerns about the coronavirus there are things people can do to stay safe.
"If you need to use a common area, try to go at an off-peak time. So if you have to go get your mail or go to laundry facility. Go early in the morning, or late at night, when chances are there will be less people there,” said Brian Carberry, managing editor at apartment guide.
Carberry told Western Mass News that carrying necessities like a towel, sanitizer or a napkin to avoid touching certain things can be beneficial. He said people must keep in mind the places they come across daily.
“Stairwells are fine, but the handrails -- everyone subconsciously uses handrails going up and down the stairs, and it's an area that you may not even think about what you're doing. So when you're on the stairs, try to keep your hands at your sides,” he said.
Another area of concern is a mail room.
“Everybody's getting deliveries right now, so these are areas that other people are in. They are being cleaned, they are being disinfected, but you just don't know how often it's been," Carberry said.
While it's encouraged to call landlords or building management with any concerns, Carberry said to keep in mind that they're an essential business, too, prioritizing the safety of their staff and employees.
“They're maintenance workers, their cleaning crews, they're not going to want to put them into a situation that compromises their health and safety, as well," he said.
For more information on how to keep safe from the coronavirus, visit the Apartment Guide website.
