SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Millions of people across the country are checking their bank accounts finding some extra money given by the federal government in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Western Mass News is looking into some of the best ways to use that money.
People across the country are getting about $1,200 direct deposited.
Western Mass News spoke with a financial expert to see how to make the most of the money.
Many people across the country are seeing their bank account grow because of the federal government's stimulus check.
Financial expert Richard Pelletier from the Help to Retire Group told over the phone that he has advice for what people can do with their extra cash.
“What I would suggest people do is look at your retirement accounts whether it’s a 401(k) a 457 or even an IRA -- do you have some stock in there that is severely depressed? The value is down. This might be a good time to take that start and roll that stuck in kind over to a Roth,” Pelletier said.
Pelletier said once that stock goes back to its former high, all that new growth is going to be tax-free forever. Those that like to invest, he said now could be the time.
“You could invest that money, especially when you’re young, and make 6, 7 or 8% it might be a whole lot better to invest that money then to pay off a low-interest rate,” he said.
He also suggested people check their credit card or loan interest rates. He said if you have a high rate to put that new money towards paying it off.
“People’s credit cards with large balances and the credit interest rate charged on those credit cards is 12, 14, 18 sometimes 21%, well that’s a guaranteed issue. You take that payment, and you put it on that credit card, you’re saving yourself 12% guaranteed,” he said.
Those who choose to save can keep their money secure.
“Number one thing about saving money, you don’t get taxed on the money you save,” Pelletier said.
The IRS launched a tracking tool so people can see when their stimulus money is on the way.
