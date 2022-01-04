(Gray News) -- With a new year comes those New Year's resolutions and usually at the top of many people's lists is saving more money.
If making 2022 a financially successful year is the big goal, we've got your New Year's resolution ideas.
Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, said create a budget now and look at what you need to take care of first.
"Maybe you want to increase how much you have saved in your retirement account or you want to start investing for the first time or you want to pay your student loans down more aggressively," Rathner explained.
Having a plan and picking one big financial resolution is a start, then start setting aside any extra money toward the goal.
Maybe your goal is to create an emergency fund or open a savings account. Whatever the money goal is, start putting $20 or $25 aside each week toward it. That will add up fast. If you are able to put more money toward the goal, do it.
Also, put monthly reminders in your phone to check up on your resolution, so you keep that saving mindset all year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.