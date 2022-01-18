(Gray News) -- Holiday debt averaged more than $1,300 in 2020, a six year high, according to Magnify Money, so how you do stop the cycle of going into debt each January?
Once you get your holiday debt paid off for this past year, don't let the cycle start all over again. Instead, start saving a little bit now for the holidays next year.
Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said February or March of 2022 would be a great time to try setting aside $50 a month.
"In a savings account not linked to your checking account is my advice, where it's automatic, taken from your payroll. Automatic, deducted into a little account off to the side, earning interest...and then you'll have it for next year," Dale noted.
If you set aside $50 a month starting in March, that's $400 dollars you've have by the end of October for your holiday spending in 2022.
