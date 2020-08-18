SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring many challenges to families and individuals.
But on the other hand, some couples are thriving in quarantine and jewelers are seeing an increase in engagement ring sales.
For months, couples have been stuck quarantining together, navigating through multiple obstacles COVID-19 has brought about.
David Rosen, a gold trader from the jewelry store Gold Trader said although times are tough, some couples are taking full advantage of quarantine.
“Especially if you're living with someone, what better test could there be than the fact you lived with them for five months where nowhere else to go,” he said.
For couples who are quarantining together, it’s either make or break, but it looks like couples are making it.
Since the pandemic began, Rosen said he has seen an increase in jewelry sales, but specifically engagement rings, which is unusual for this time of year.
“Usually you'll see a big demand for that around Christmas time, around Valentine’s Day and other spectacular days like around July 4,” he said.
But now, things are different.
“People are making a mark and saying this is our time, I don’t want to go through another time period like this when I’m alone, I don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring, so let’s do this together,” he said.
He had an idea of what is inspiring people to pop the question.
“Not that I want to play psychologist, but there are certainly several features you’ve had a time period now where people have nowhere to go, so if you’re dating, you’re dating in a close area where all you have to do is talk, there’s no movie theaters to go to, no plays to go see and maybe you’re talking more and you’re creating more of an emotional bond,” he said.
If anything COVID-19 has done, it’s to bring people closer together, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.