SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A warning for pet owners, particularly those with cats, the CDC said social distancing applies to furry friends, too.
It comes after two house cats in New York tested positive for COVID-19.
Social distancing now applies to pets, according to new guidelines from the CDC.
"You want to keep your pet away from other pets," said Dr. Penny Peck of Hampden Veterinary Clinic.
Peck said cases are popping up in animals, but nowhere near the number of human cases.
“The prevalence in pets is extremely low. The number of pets that are positive are a handful," she said.
Even with the low chance of pets getting the virus, Peck said people should still take these precautions.
“Don't go to the dog park or around your neighborhood dogs. Don't let your cats outside, keep your cats in the house. Also, if you have ferrets, keep them inside the house. Don't let someone touch your dog,” Peck said,
If someone at home is sick with a positive case of COVID-19 and thinks their pet is sick, there are steps to getting the animal tested.
The state veterinarian and the owner’s veterinarian have to approve the test, and the pet has to be showing these symptoms.
“Respiratory disease, coughing sneezing, fever, lethargy, difficulty breathing and all the other reasons for respiratory disease in the pet have been eliminated," Peck said.
Peck said veterinarian research shows cats and ferrets are more likely to contract the virus, but cannot pass it to a human. Dogs are not likely to contract the virus at all.
She said there's no evidence showing COVID-19 kills animals. It's usually a mild case.
A North Carolina pug did test positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, but veterinarians advise pet owners not to worry too much since it is rare.
