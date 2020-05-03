SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker is requiring all people in the state to wear masks when they are in places where they cannot socially distance themselves.
This comes after many other states have had requirements in place for weeks now.
The advisory goes into effect on Wednesday.
Just over the border in Connecticut, masks have been mandatory for two weeks now, and Connecticut is set to begin reopening on May 20 leaving many wondering if Massachusetts is behind other bordering states.
“It’s going to be difficult to say if we’re going to open up at the end of May,” said Erika Hamilton, a microbiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Baker is now mandating people in Massachusetts to wear facial coverings when social distancing can’t be maintained.
“Hopefully people do listen and do it,” Hamilton said. “He decided to add enforcement to it because there’s probably places people aren’t voluntarily using a face mask.”
Baker’s mask requirement goes into effect on Wednesday, which was 17 days after Connecticut’s.
Unlike Connecticut, Massachusetts has yet to announce any plans to reopen.
Hamilton said over the phone that although people are antsy to get back to normal, this is not a race.
“We’re reducing the spread of COVID-19, and we’re not ending up with not as many sick people or people who are dying,” she said.
She said with the Connecticut border just minutes away from western Mass, it makes planning a Massachusetts reopening day tricky.
“Of course it would seem like it would make sense to do it,” she said. The New England states are so small we blend into each other sometimes, but on the other hand, the city of Boston right now does have a high rate of [COVID-19] transmission compared to western Massachusetts,” she said.
Hamilton said while the state’s mask mandate goes into effect this week, it’s important to continue following the protocols until officials say otherwise.
“Being passed the peak and having numbers start to go down is not a reason to stop wearing them,” she said. “If anything, it’s a reason to continue it because it means social distancing and wearing masks is working.”
The Massachusetts Reopening Committee has been told to submit their reopening plans to Baker by May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.