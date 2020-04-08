AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks when out in public, many people are wondering how to make sure they’re not bringing germs back inside their home.
“It’s not a fail-safe method, it’s not a preventative, it’s a reduction,” said Dr. Erika Hamilton in the microbiology department at UMass Amherst.
Many people are heading out to grocery stores, wearing face masks and latex gloves in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hamilton told Western Mass News over the phone that wearing a mask reduces the chances of getting the coronavirus, but that doesn’t eliminate the risk.
“If you’re in that asymptomatic phase of COVID-19 where you’re not showing any signs or symptoms and you cough or sneeze, your cough and sneeze is caught on something, and it reduces, not eliminates, the chances that you’re going to spread your [COVID-19] to someone else,” she said.
Hamilton said those wearing a homemade mask or disposable mask out in public should take a few steps to make sure they’re not touching germs that may have gotten caught in the mask.
“Do not touch the outside of the mask. In case you have breathed in COVID-19, it would be sitting on the outside of the mask, and you don’t want to touch that. You remove it from unhooking it behind your head or ears. You don’t even have to wear it in the car. Take it off, and put it in a baggie and take it home,” she said.
Once people get home, she said, if the mask is made of cloth, it can be put through the washer and dryer to clean it.
When it comes to gloves, she said masks are more beneficial.
“Wearing gloves really isn’t doing anyone much good. It might make you feel better, but it’s not going to stop the spread of the virus. The chances of you getting this off of something you buy at the grocery store or your take out food is extremely low,” she said.
Hamilton said although the virus has the potential to live on surfaces, that’s mostly in laboratory settings and it doesn’t mean it’s living on the box of cereal in the grocery store.
“It’s that action of putting your hand, whether it's in a glove or not, up near your face that starts the infection process. It’s an unconscious action we do, but it’s one of the ways if you do have [COVID-19] on your fingers and you rub your eye, you just infected yourself, whether you have gloves on or not,” she said.
