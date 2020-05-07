SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As expected, unemployment claims continue to grow week to week in Massachusetts and across the country.
However, there might be some positive signs as well.
A local expert told us the good news in these numbers is that they are the lowest one week increases seen since March.
“There is some indication that the worst of it, in terms of new claims, has happened,” said Karl Petrick, associate professor of economics at Western New England University.
New unemployment numbers give a perspective on the pandemic’s ongoing economic damage, but shedding light on a silver lining of good news.
“The numbers were seeing 3.1 million are still a historical number of people applying for unemployment, but it did come down from the initial claims from the end of March,” Petrick noted.
As of Thursday, almost 3.2 million American workers filed for unemployment between April 26 and May 2 and more than 55,000 Massachusetts residents filed in this seven day period.
This brings the total up to 33 million people nationwide filing claims and nearly 780,000 people in Massachusetts.
“They’re estimating unemployment rate will spike this month about 14% we’re looking back at the great depression to define unemployment rates that bad,” Petrick explained.
Although these numbers are higher than almost any other levels in history seen, these new national numbers and Massachusetts numbers mark the lowest amount of claims filed in a seven day period since March 21.
To compare, Massachusetts saw over 148,000 claims for the week ending on March 21.
Four weeks later, 80,000 new claims were filed for the week ending on April 18. That’s about 25,000 more than the current data for the week ending on May 2.
However, Petrick told Western Mass News over Facetime that on state levels, systems were completely overwhelmed with the amount of people applying for unemployment when the pandemic first broke out.
“Connecticut is one of the states that are seeing the highest week-by-week increase in claims and, as I said, a large part of that is them catching up on backdated claims,” Petrick noted.
He said while some states are still backlogged, Massachusetts is looking better with unemployment claim processing.
“I think we’ve gotten ahead of where we need to be compared to some other states that are still catching up,” Petrick said.
The monthly employment report is expected to be released Friday, which economists predict will show numbers that compare to the Great Depression.
