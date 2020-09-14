SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many Massachusetts residents are unemployed but there are temporary jobs available in the state for those looking for work right now.
Given the current economic crisis, officials say temporary jobs are usually added to the market quickly once permanent full-time jobs are lost.
Millions of unemployed Americans on the hunt for a job may need to adjust the types of work they’re looking for.
“Those full-time jobs -- they may not be available,” said David Irwin, director of communications at PeopleReady. “Let's start looking at those jobs that are going to provide necessary income in Massachusetts.”
In Massachusetts, Irwin said temporary jobs are in high demand.
“Temporary jobs are posted at a much faster rate,” he said.
He said most Americans have lost permanent full-time positions, and those jobs are the slowest to get back on the market but temporary positions can provide an immediate chance for employment and income
“Massachusetts has one of the highest unemployment rates in the market right now,” he said.
After completing an in-depth analysis of thousands of jobs across the Bay State, Irwin said their job report shows temporary positions are available.
“We know it's a real struggle for job seekers there to find a job in one of the toughest environments in U.S. history,” he said.
The top temporary jobs open to apply for here in Massachusetts include retail workers like stockers for grocery stores and pharmacies, warehouse workers for things like shipping, food processing and preparation workers and skilled trade workers like carpenters, electricians and solar installers.
“We know there are people across the nation, particularly in Massachusetts in need of jobs and we want to connect people to work,” he said.
There is a PeopleReady branch in Springfield. Those interested can also access and apply for those jobs by clicking here.
