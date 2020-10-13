(WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday marked three weeks until the November 3 presidential election and according to a local expert, as the day approaches, the potential for campaign season scams will increase.
“My motto is trust me, you can’t trust anybody,” said Steve Weisman with scamicide.com.
It’s a motto that Weisman lives by year-round when it comes to cyber security, but especially during election season.
“Right now, the focus of many scams is the focus of many people’s attention, which is a presidential campaign,” Weisman added.
He says that a majority of those scams are aimed to steal your identity or money.
“You get a phone call with caller ID, but your caller ID can be manipulated through a very simple technique called spoofing, so it will show whatever the scammer wants to appear…It can come from the Trump campaign or the Biden campaign,” Weisman noted.
Weisman told Western Mass News that if you're worried about the legitimacy of donating to a campaign over the phone, the best option is to donate through the politician's website.
“You just can’t afford to do it over the phone. What you do is hang up go online and pull up the website of the particular campaign you with the contribute to and there you make a contribution…Use a credit card and not a debit card because there is too much they can go wrong if your debit card is used,” Weisman explained.
Additionally, Weisman said be aware that in today's world, some scammers are after more than your money. They might also want your vote.
“For the first time in this presidential season, there are people contacting you through email, text message, or phone calls that will be trying to influence your vote and give misinformation,” Weisman said.
Additionally, he warned that if you think you're getting a call from your town clerk, hang up.
“Right now, so many people are concerned with their vote and if they are registered, so if you get a call that appears to be coming from your city/town clerk, you are apt to trust it…Your town clerk or your city clerk is not going to be calling you. It’s a simple as that,” Weisman said.
Weisman’s last bit of advice to stay safe this election season: be wary of any link sent to you via text message or email.
“How do you know if it’s a legitimate thing or not? The answer is you can’t tell, so you should never click on any link in an email or text message unless you’ve absolutely confirmed it’s legit,” Weisman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.