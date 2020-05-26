SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Many people took advantage of the nice weather and relaxed stay-at-home orders to hit the beach, a park, or maybe a golf course over the long holiday weekend.
The World Health Organization, however, is warning that if people don't take steps now, another peak of COVID-19 could happen in the coming months.
Western Mass News spoke with a local infectious disease doctor on how to get outside safely.
It’s hard for people not to want to put their toes in the sand or work on that golf swing with the nice weather lately.
A local doctor said it's important to get outside, but there is a way to do that safely.
Beaches and parks across the country and in Massachusetts opened up over the holiday weekend.
In Springfield, Mayor Dominic Sarno said overall people adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“We had a good weekend in the parks because of the proactive patrols and notices we put out there,” he said. “And we had a good weekend on the golf courses, too.”
Statewide, beachgoers have high marks as well.
“We saw good cooperation from beachgoers this weekend,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “People were wearing masks for social distancing. They were staying spread out along the beach.”
Scenes like this in other parts of the country worry doctors like Baystate Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Jacob Smith.
“The images are very concerning,” he said.
Smith said getting outside is good for the body and the soul.
“If you feel like you do need to go out to the park, spend time outside or go to the beach, and that's something that people need to do to stay mentally there, that's understandable,” he said.
There are ways to still social distance.
For example, those at the beach should draw their own lines in the sand, he said.
People can make themselves a giant sandcastle and be inside with their own trench around in the sand, or take their shoes and put a square around them.
Jogging or even tossing a Frisbee or football around is OK.
“When I hear of football or soccer, what I get more concerned about is it getting carried away. ‘Oh, let’s play touch football, let’s play tackle football,’ and then you're right next to someone, and that's different than just playing catch,” he said.
Golfing is great, but Smith said to think beforehand.
“Are you going to be going on a golf outing with people who you think are going to make good decisions? So it’s not just what can you do but picking the right people to head out to the golf course with,” he said.
Smith said the virus is still here, and keeping up social distancing is critical to preventing another surge.
“We're going to have this infection for a while,” he said. “People are going to continue to get sick, and we know that. If everyone gets sick at the same time and it overwhelms the emergency departments, we've all seen that on TV, and we don't want to see that again.”
At state beaches under the state guidelines, towels, chairs or blankets must be set up 12 feet away from other beachgoers.
Groups of more than 10 are not allowed, and people should leave their Frisbees and beach balls at home.
