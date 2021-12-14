(Gray News) -- The pandemic wasn't just a health crisis. It has caused a significant labor shortage. According to recent federal data, a record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September. That's three percent of the workforce.
There are around 10.4 million job opening across the country according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor. Wages in the private sector have risen nine percent since the pandemic started.
Elizabeth Renter, a data journalist and personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, said workers have the power right now. She said there are a few things you can do if you are looking to re-enter the workforce or if you have a job and are just exploring opportunities.
“Make sure you update your resume, update your LinkedIn profile and Twitter, whatever you have out there to reflect your most recent job skills...and job history. Recruiters are out there hunting for people and you want to make it easy for them to find you,” Renter explained.
Renter said maybe you like the culture and the people at your current job, but you aren't necessarily satisfied with your position. There's a good chance your employer is hiring too.
“Look into internal moves. You can chat with your human resources representatives about what might be open that allows you to stay with your current company but get into a position that's a better fit for you,” Renter added.
She said that applying for a new job isn't a decision to leave your current job. It scares a lot of people to even look, but if you don't look around, you might miss out on ways to better your pay and benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.