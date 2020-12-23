(CBS) -- Every winter, millions of Americans struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. But this year, in the midst of a global pandemic, mental health advocates worry seasonal depression could take a harsher toll.
Dr. Craig Sawchuk is a clinical psychologist at the Mayo Clinic. He says, "It makes it easier to forge through difficult times when you have a reliable light at the end of the tunnel. Unfortunately, with the pandemic, that light keeps getting pushed further back.”
Add unemployment, or a sick family member to the mix and that could make even more people vulnerable to seasonal depression. "We may have folks operating at little bit more of a deficit, you know, heading into this time of year because of social distancing and really doing the right things from a public health standpoint, but they may already be in more of an isolation kind of mode,” Dr. Sawchuk says.
Experts say these tips can help with seasonal depression:
- Staying active
- Maintaining a healthy diet
- Treating with therapy/medication
- Finding a good source of light by getting outside or investing in a special lamp
Gabrielle Starr was diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder in her late teens. “When I didn't have to go to class in college, I was just like in my bed. I wasn't working out. Like, I would eat at really weird hours. I wasn't sleeping well,” she says.
Her symptoms of depression escalate as the season starts to change. “The first like, month, literally, of daylight savings time being over, my body is totally out of whack,” Starr says.
Starr takes vitamin D, meditates, and practices yoga. “It makes a huge difference in my day. It's sometimes really hard to force myself to do it, but I always feel better,” she says.
Starr also uses an alarm clock that mimics the rising sun.
To get through the season, experts recommend sticking to a routine as much as possible and connecting with loved ones through video chat until the pandemic is over.
