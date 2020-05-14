AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns a vaccine for the coronavirus might not be ready for 12 to 18 months - and some health officials are warning that when it is ready - supplies will be limited.
As work advances on a possible vaccine - a local expert told Western Mass News, once approved, a vaccine will be in such high demand that many people might have to wait a while to get a shot.
"This is not something you need a few doses of, you need to vaccinate a lot of people," said UMass Amherst's microbiology professor Doctor Erika Hamilton.
The race is on to find a treatment or a vaccine for COVID-19, but the CDC is estimating it could be 12-18 months before a vaccine can be safe and effective to use.
"There’s a lot of companies that specialize in vaccines [and] are working on it. Companies that don’t do a lot of vaccine research are working on it and I think there’s an estimate around somewhere like 80 different types of vaccines that are currently being researched," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton told Western Mass News over the phone that less than 10 percent of vaccines make it through the testing and approval process - the rest are found to have significant side effects or do not work properly.
"But if you’re making 80 different ones in less than 10 percent make it maybe will have six or seven that will be usable," Hamilton noted.
She said once a vaccine is ready to go - the issue is scaling up production enough to meet the demand.
"There will be a much higher demand from all countries all over the world for a vaccine for this and it hurts the economy is in so many different places. It has made people sick and killed people and so many different places worldwide. There’s a strong desire to get this vaccine to people who need it," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton said its possible people who are 75 and older and have underlying health issues could be the first to get the vaccine if supply is limited.
But she also said the timeline of getting back to normal during the researching and testing processes are still hazy.
"It depends on the success of the vaccines and there are a lot of people working on it so the timeline for working on the vaccines and testing them has been compressed," Hamilton explained.
Hamilton told us its important to continue following state protocols to stop the spread of the virus.
