GRANBY/HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two western Massachusetts communities have been added to the ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19, according to the state's new color-coded tracking model.
Holyoke and Granby are now considered red communities - the highest risk for COVID-19.
Moving forward, local health experts said changes in your town’s risk level can happen quickly.
“It can be helpful to try to figure out where is this coming from” said UMass microbiologist Dr. Erika Hamilton.
A new model released by the state shows each community’s risk level for COVID-19 and now two western Mass. communities are found to be at ‘extremely high risk’ - the city of Holyoke and the town of Granby.
“It’s not just the number, but actually the trend because some areas might be on the green or the yellow or the red, but next week or the week after that might change significantly,” said Dr. Esteban Delpilar, attending physician for infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center.
Delpilar told Western Mass News over Facetime that the state is now stepping in to look at the towns and cities with increased spread.
“The DPH and the CDC themselves are actually looking into that to see exactly what could be skewing the numbers towards the red,” Delpilar added.
Delpilar said this new tracking model was created to help make decisions about how to reopen schools and safely continue the phases of reopening in the state.
However, to be in the red zone, a community has to have a rate of eight or more cases per 100,000 people.
“Boston may have more than 100,000 people living there, but Holyoke certainly doesn’t and Granby doesn’t,” Delpilar noted.
Delpilar said officials use a mathematical equation based on each town’s population to compare each city, so Granby, with a population of around 6,000 people, would need way less than eight cases to be in the red zone.
Hamilton told Western Mass News over the phone that it’s important for these communities to identify the cause of the spike in cases in order to prevent it from happening again.
“Is there a park that many people are frequently frequenting? Is it too crowded? Is there a mall or a store where people are going and not wearing their facemasks?” Hamilton said.
A member of the board of health in Granby told me off-camera that a graduation party was the cause of their increased cases in town, but that information needs to be confirmed by the state.
